Coronavirus in SA: DUT announces early closure, cancels graduation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Following a high level meeting between the executive management team, executive committee and senate and the Covid-19 task team, Durban University has announced that they will commence with recess from March 17. Second term will commence on April 14. All graduation ceremonies which were due to take place in April and May, have been cancelled. Students will be contacted regarding their receipt of their individual certificates. In a statement issued on Monday, DUT said all residences will remain open, the Dean of Students will develop a set of protocols that will apply for students living at those residences. "This will be communicated to students in due course. The residences will remain open for those who wish to remain in their accommodation until Friday, April 3," DUT said. Staff will also be advised about leave protocols.

"All in-bound and out-bound international travel, via land, sea or air, will be suspended until further notice. Protocols will be provided in terms of visitors and guests who have recently arrived from other countries," DUT said.

DUT said those staff members who travelled in the past three weeks are urged to self-isolate for 14 days and Heads of Department will monitor the situation.

"All staff and students who are feeling ill and think they may have been in contact with an infected person, should contact the National Institute of Communicable Diseases on 0800 02 9999 and seek medical attention."

"All mass gatherings and community events on campus have been cancelled. All events that were scheduled in a confined space will be prohibited until further notice."

The Mercury