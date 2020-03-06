Coronavirus in SA: Second man put into isolation

Durban - A second person is now in isolation, following the country's first confirmed coronavirus patient which was announced on Thursday. It is believed that the man who lives at the Mount Edgecombe Estate, north of Durban, was a part of a group of 10 people who travelled to Italy recently. The group returned on Sunday. In a statement released to residents, the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate said the matter was brought to their attention that the man living in Estate 2, had been in contact with the patient who tested positive for the virus. However this has not been officially confirmed by neither the country's Health Ministry or the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The Estate's Desiree Stone said the resident is in contact with the NICD and once tested and the results are known, further communication will follow, the Estate's Desiree Stone said.

According to the Department of Health, the man who had travelled to Italy with his wife and was part of a group of 10 people who arrived in SA on March 1.

"The patient consulted a private practitioner on March 3 with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise (feeling weak), a sore throat and a cough. The practise nurse too swabs and delivered it to the lab. The patient has been self-isolating since March 3.

According to media reports, the patient has said he is recovering well and feeling much better.

A media briefing will be held on Friday in Hilton, in the KZN Midlands where the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, together with the MECs for Health and Education in KZN, is due to meet with school management and parents.

