Durban - South Africans living in China say they have been warned to stay indoors and take all the necessary precautions if they have to venture out as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 2014 yesterday. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 56 people and has flu-like symptoms, including fever and a sore throat. Robert White, who lives in Wuhan in Hubei Province where the outbreak originated, said the city was quiet because people were staying indoors and only going out to buy food and supplies. White, who is teaching in China and is originally from Limpopo, said basic services, including water, electricity and rubbish removal were still being provided. “Food trucks and supply trucks are allowed into the city so we can still get fresh fruit and vegetables at the stores.”

He said the government was doing its best to keep the matter under control.

“Yes, it’s true we are stuck. No one is allowed to go in or out of the city, public transport has been totally cancelled - no planes, trains, buses or taxis are available,” added White.

White said Wuhan was also full of South African students.

Speaking from his home in Ningbo in Zhejiang province, former business journalist and academic Martin Challenor, 65, from Durban, said talk about the virus had started last month.

Challenor, and his wife, Kathy, 54, are working as teachers in China.

“There has been talk about the virus since December and it wasn’t mainstream - the virus had not shown just how virulent it was. People got flu-like symptoms and it was quite clear that this was more than just the flu,” Challenor said.

Challenor said the latest count of infections was 13 in Ningbo by yesterday. There have been no reported deaths in the city.

“We have not been out of the house for two days because people are encouraged to stay home. It’s a sophisticated society, the government is communicating with us through cellphones and saying don’t go out,” Challenor said.

“We needed to get provisions, so we drove 6km on our e-bikes yesterday (Sunday). When we got to the Metro, which is a German-owned supermarket, before we could go into the store staff used an infrared temperature gauge which they held to your forehead to check whether you were feverish or had the virus,” he said.

Challenor said staff then handed him a face mask.

“It was a case of be considerate and put it on, just so people won’t be concerned. Everyone in the supermarket was wearing masks, it was like a scene out of a film on a biological mishap,” Challenor said.

However, Challenor said people were not panicking.

“I should imagine it’s because everyone has the greatest faith that the government is handling this as best as possible and everyone has the faith that all the steps needed to counter this problem are being taken and it is being communicated to us.”

Tania Courtis, a teacher from Guangzhou in Guangdong, said she had been receiving updates via messages and WeChat alerts.

“Basically they have reminded us to take precautions by staying out of crowded areas and not visiting people. If we go outdoors we are reminded to wear masks and ensure that we continually wash our hands,” said Courtis.

She said her school’s holiday period had been extended and pupils had been asked to complete several health declaration forms before they returned.

“We are also making plans to teach online so pupils are still able to study and be taught,” she said.

Temperatures were being monitored in the compound Courtis lives in and a mobile taxi service, Didi, had started taking passengers’ temperatures.

“I don’t feel that we are at risk as long as we adhere to protocols that are put in place and we are updated regularly,” said Courtis.

A teacher from Taizhou in Jiangsu said they were informed that schools and training centres had been closed or classes postponed until further notice.

She said staff were told not to go outside and if they needed to, they had to wear masks and gloves.

“It’s been really tough for us since the outbreak. We’re just told to stay indoors or if we really have to go out, to have disinfectant to wash our hands. Most of the shops are out of disinfectant,” she said.

A journalist from Durban, who lives in Beijing, said temperatures were being screened at train stations, hospital entrances and workplaces.

“It’s a bit scary for someone who has not encountered a health problem of this magnitude,” she said.

However, she said visible measures being taken by the authorities did offer some assurance.

The spokesperson for the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said a total of 2014 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported globally.

She said 56 deaths had been reported to date, 52 deaths in Hubei province and four from outside Hubei.

“Of the 2014 cases reported, 1985 cases were reported from China, including five confirmed cases in Hong Kong, two in Macau and three in Taipei.”

Jimoh said 29 confirmed cases were reported outside of China in 10 countries, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, the USA and France.

However most of these had a travel history from Wuhan City, Hubei.

“We would like to assure South Africans that South Africa is prepared to deal with the eventuality of a possible imported case as we have put in place systems to rapidly identify, detect and respond to any cases that may reach our borders,” said Jimoh.

The Mercury