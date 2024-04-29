Cosatu gives ANC its backing ahead of May elections

The ANC’s alliance partner Cosatu has given the governing party its backing ahead of next month’s elections, saying there were still challenges that needed the trade union federation and “workers to push government led by the ANC to do more”.

In a statement on Freedom Day, April 27, Cosatu said it was proud of the country’s democracy where all were equal before the law, ‘where our progressive Constitution compels the state to address the legacies of the past and the inequalities of today, to our free and fair elections where all views and voices are heard and respected’.

On the issue of corruption, Cosatu said nations stumbled at times and so did South Africa during the decade of state capture and corruption.

“Yet this could not hold South Africa back. Under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the leaders of this chapter of treason are being purged into political obscurity.