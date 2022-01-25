Cosatu slams malicious attack on Eastern Cape councillor as ‘dehumanising and humiliating’ and an act of GBV

DURBAN – Cosatu in the Eastern Cape has condemned the attack on the Amathole District Municipality mayoral committee councillor Nanziwe Rulashe at the municipal offices. IOL reported today that police are investigating the incident in which ANC councillor Rulashe was manhandled and dragged by security officials at the municipal offices in East London.

In the videos circulating on social media, Rulashe is seen kicking and screaming as she was dragged by men who were being instructed by a woman claiming to be the head of security. Cosatu said the union was shocked and appalled by the malicious attack. “The incident on the several videos that are circulating on social media shows councillor Nanziwe Rulashe being dragged mercilessly on the floor in the full glare of the helpless staff member.

“The hostile way she was dragged is very dehumanising and humiliating. The act by those purporting to be security personnel wearing plainclothes stripped the councillor of her dignity in the process,” said the union. The union said a woman claiming to be the head of the security acting on the verbal instruction by the municipal manager told Rulashe that they would take her out by force if she did not co-operate with them. “This act of gender-based violence was regretfully (carried out on) the instruction of a woman who identified herself as the head of security. No amount of words can justify the vicious attack on councillor Rulashe,” it said.

According to the union, the incident is a manifestation of a deep-seated crisis in the institution. Cosatu said a solution must be found to deal with the challenges at the municipality which does not make it a conducive environment for employees to work in. “Cosatu is calling for appropriate action to be taken by those who are charged with political responsibility in that institution,” it said.