Councillors call on eThekwini to honour the late IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Durban - Councillors in the eThekwini Municipality have called on the metro to honour the late IFP leader and prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died recently.

Addressing councillors during the executive committee meeting on Tuesday, DA leader Thabani Mthethwa said it would be a shame if the province’s only metro was not able to honour the leader who had been honoured by dignitaries from around the world who attended his funeral.

“I would like to know if the municipality will be going to honour Prince Buthelezi. We saw that his funeral was attended by many dignitaries not just from across the country but from all over the world, which showed that he is respected by many people, and it would be a shame if his province and the only metro is not able to do anything,” he said.

NFP leader and deputy mayor Zandile Myeni said Buthelezi was a great leader. “In this council there are three leaders that emerged from under him. The hallmark of a great leader is the one who can produce other leaders.”