Durban - With only 20 days left until the start of the 2023 National Senior Certificate examinations, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, has urged matric pupils to do their best in the final exams. Frazer visited Estcourt High School last week where a matric spring camp was being hosted to encourage pupils before their final exams.

“We want pupils to pass and excel in their final exams. We want to encourage our pupils to focus and to study hard and be prepared.” Frazer also distributed pamphlets containing study tips for the exams. “This booklet will assist pupils with relevant tips to ensure that they study and pass. The pamphlet will also provide the exam time table and duration of the papers. The booklet gives information on what is expected of pupils during the examination. I urge all pupils to make use of the booklet.”

South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the teachers were carrying out revision. “Our teachers have been working and now are busy with revision. The year has not been easy with the department delaying in filling vacancies.” National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa KZN chief executive Thirona Moodley said the exam preparations had been done.

“Our learners have been prepped, and administratively we hope that the department is ready for this undertaking.” National Teachers Union (Natu) president Sibusiso Malinga said all was in order before the exams. “Educators have tried their level best preparing the 2023 class despite long outstanding challenges they are faced with every day, which include overcrowded classes, safety and security in schools and teacher shortages.”