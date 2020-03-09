Countdown to World Kidney Day

Durban - World Kidney Day takes place on March 12 and is a global awareness campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our kidneys.

All across the globe, hundreds of healthy lifestyle events are due to take place to highlight this and why we need to live healthy lives to take care of them.

Already, 850 million people worldwide are believed to suffer from various kidney diseases. Chronic kidney diseases (CKD) cause at least 2.4 million deaths per year and are now the sixth fastest growing cause of death globally.

Acute kidney injury (AKI), an important driver of CKD, affects over 13 million people worldwide and 85% of these cases are found in low and middle-income countries (LMICs). Around 1.7 million people are estimated to die annually because of AKI.

Moreover, CKD and AKI are important contributors to increased morbidity and mortality from other diseases and risk factors including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity as well as infections such as HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and hepatitis. Furthermore, CKD and AKI in children not only lead to substantial morbidity and mortality during childhood but also result in medical issues as our children grow into adulthood.