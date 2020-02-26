Durban - A husband and wife, accused of defrauding a person out of R12 million, have been released on R5000 bail each and are due back in court in April.
Spokesperson for the Directorate of Priority Crime (Hawks), Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said Riaz Rasool and his wife Emmashnie appeared briefly in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday. They face a charge of fraud.
"The couple, aged 40 and 39, allegedly defrauded the complainant an amount of R12 million by luring him to fund their business. The accused misled the complainant with fraudulent tender documents. They allegedly claimed that they were awarded a R32 million tender by the eThekwini Municipality to supply goods. They promised him lucrative returns on the tender, however, it was later discovered that there was no tender awarded to them," Mhlongo said.
He said the couple were granted bail and are expected back in court on April 9 pending further investigations.
