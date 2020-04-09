Court orders release of Limpopo doctors 'held against their will' after testing positive for Covid-19

Durban - The Polokwane High Court has ordered the release of two doctors who were held in quarantine against their will, allegedly in “cruel” conditions at the Modimolle MDR TB hospital in Limpopo after testing positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday, High Court judge Ephraim Makgoba ordered that the doctors be released from isolation in the hospital where they had been held since last week after the Polokwane Health MEC Pophi Dr Phophi Ramathuba and her head of department Dr Thokozani Mhlongo obtained a court order to force them into quarantine. The doctors, Taryn Willians and Claire Olivier tested positive for Covid 19 on March 29 and March 30 respectively. Mhlongo earlier told The Mercury that the decision to obtain a court order for their quarantining in a state facility was because they had refused to comply with the department’s request to go to the hospital. She said the department had a policy to quarantine in its facilities all people who tested positive for Covid-19 in a bid to flatten the curve more quickly by preventing people from breaking home isolation protocols. Mhlongo said she was concerned that the province’s limited health resources would not be able to cope if the virus spread widely. However, in their court application the doctors argued that the national health department’s protocol for the treatment of patients who tested positive fro Covid-19 yet were asymptomatic, was to self-isolate at home for 14 days. They also alleged that seven other people in the province were in self isolation at home after testing positive.

Their attorney, Aletta Maree, said in court papers that the doctors had been detained in separate rooms in the hospital “where they are each locked up for 24 hours of the day” and subjected to what could be described as “cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment” and if it persists for more than 15 days “may amount to torture”.

“This is not isolation or quarantine - it is solitary confinement,” Maree said.

She said the doctors had to endure long periods where there was no toilet paper available and the water given to them to drink was provided in bottles “that have clearly been previously used in a hospital where tuberculosis is primarily treated”. She said that according to data released by Statistics South Africa TB was the leading underlying cause of natural death in 2015, accounting for 7,5% of deaths.

Maree said the doctors had no way of calling for help from nursing staff from the rooms as the electronic paging system was not working.

She added that the food served at the hospital, which comprised of bread and jam for dinner the first night; bread and butter for breakfast the next morning; dry bread and a boiled egg for lunch followed by pap and stewed meat for dinner, did not “comply with any standard of nutrition that is requited to maintain or support the immune system of a person that is infected with the virus”.

She alleged the doctors had received “no treatment or medical care whatsoever, and it appears that there are no medical doctors on site”. Nursing staff did not appear to have any knowledge of the treatment protocols for Covid 19, she alleged.

She also alleged in court papers that the treatment was “punitive” as indicated by a conversation between herself and the premier who allegedly told her that the doctors would be placed in isolation “because you brought the virus to my province”.

Makgoba ordered that the doctors be released from isolation at the hospital “as recommended by the minister of health and shall self isolate at their home…for as long as is required by law.” He reserved judgment on the matter of costs for a future determination.

Ramathubi’s spokesperson earlier referred questions on the matter to Dr Mhlongo saying the premier would not be commenting. Dr Mhlongo could not be reached for comment last night.

The Mercury