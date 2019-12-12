The court was dealing with the estate of Luise Charlotte Davies, who died in September 2012.
The will, which has been the focus of a lengthy legal battle for several years, stated that Davies appointed her neighbour, Pamela Adline Pillay, as the executrix of the estate and left her the bulk of her estate.
When Davies’ gardener became suspicious of the contents of the will, a criminal case was opened and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) brought a court application to have the assets in the estate preserved.
The assets that were preserved included a R5.8million property in La Lucia and several million held in a Standard Bank account.