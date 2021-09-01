Covid-19 wreaks havoc on KZN schools with over 5000 infections among teachers and pupils in 3 months

DURBAN - Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in KwaZulu-Natal schools, with close to 5 000 cases of infections recorded among teachers and pupils in the past three months. Between June and August this year, schools across the province recorded close to 4 905 cases of Covid-19 infections, and 39 deaths.

A report tabled by the Department of Basic Education, before members of the education portfolio committee yesterday, revealed that Covid-19 infections were going through the roof. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he was concerned about the rate of infections, and urged continued vigilance, especially among parents and guardians, when children were not in school. He said the department was concerned that more pupils were getting infected and that Durban was the epicentre of the disease in schools. The department, however, said that school closures, beyond three days for clean-up operations, were not an option.

The department said it feared that there was Covid-19 fatigue, especially in high schools – where even teachers were seen not complying with the regulations, such as the wearing of masks. The biggest concern, the department said, was the growing trend of clusters of infections that had been identified in five districts. In the King Cetshwayo District, a cluster had been identified that resulted in 73 infected pupils, while in Umkhanyakude, a cluster resulted in 30 pupils getting infected. In Zululand, three clusters were identified in three different schools. School A had 28 infections of pupils, B had 32 of teachers, and school C had 46 of pupils.

The department also raised concerns about infections in private schools after it found that a school in Umgungundlovu, which has boarding facilities, had been reporting cases almost daily. To date this year, the report revealed, the virus has claimed the lives of 257 teachers, four pupils, 17 other staff members, and 32 district officials. The total number of infections that had been recorded, as of August 23, was 8 984, with pupils overtaking teachers on the rate of infections. The report showed that 4 288 pupils had been infected, while 4 068 teachers had contracted the virus.

According to the report, infection trends showed that the rate of infections had increased alarmingly in the Umgungundlovu District, and had now been doing the same in eThekwini. It said a visit by the Department of Health to schools in February and March had identified concerns about non-compliance with Covid-19 protocols. These included the non or incorrect wearing of face masks, no social distancing, no staggering of breaks, and a shortage of water in some schools. The shortage of sanitisers in some schools, and poor screening procedures, and large enrolment, posed serious risks.

Mshengu slammed those who have been calling for schools to be closed, saying they did not have the best interests of the children at heart. “We must safeguard the children’s lives, as well as their future. We do not want the pupils to drop out of school,” he said. He added that it was concerning that people were showing signs of Covid fatigue. Committee members said the current crisis could have been averted had the department planned properly. IFP committee member Mntomuhle Khawula said the devastating impact of Covid-19 in schools could have been contained with better planning.

“The Basic Education Department made a decision that all lower grades up to seven should return full-time to class. They made no arrangement for extra space, extra teachers, and extra furniture. What we are seeing now is the result of that,” he said. DA committee member Dr Imran Keeka said schools were a microcosm of communities. “If we want to see a decrease in school infection numbers, we must toil to reduce community transmission,” said Keeka.