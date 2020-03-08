Cowan House Prep remains closed on Monday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Hilton independent school, Cowan House Preparatory, will remain closed on Monday. Cowan House Prep headmaster, Derek Braans said school will be closed for pupils on Monday for the continued deep clean of the school. The decision was announced on Sunday by the school's management after both parents of two pupils at the school tested positive for coronavirus. Braans said while the children’s results have returned negative, but the mother is positive. "Since receiving this confirmation this morning, we have been in consultation with The Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA) and will engage further with the NICD and Departments of Health and Education to assess the risks to the children and staff of Cowan House with regards to re-opening of the School on Tuesday," Braans said.

He said there will also be a meeting between management and staff for future planning.

The boys' parents were a part of a group of 10 people who had travelled to Italy on holiday. So far, three people in the group - the boys' parents and their friend - have all tested positive for the virus. This was confirmed by the Health Ministry.

The boys' father however, has said he is well and is ready to go home. According to the Department of Health, the 38-year-old man will be retested to check his recovery progress.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the boys were tested and their results were negative however, the department is still taking extra precautions and the boys will remain in self quarantine until their parents have tested negative.

"At that point, they will also be tested to ensure that they remain negative. Until then they will be considered as partially infected and will not attend school," Mkhize said.

The Mercury