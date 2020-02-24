Crisis committee formed to bring an end to UKZN impasse









KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala is a part of the newly formed UKZN Education Crisis Committee that hopes to bring stabilisation at the institution that has faced ongoing battles with students since the start of the academic year. Durban - Civil society organisations and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala have intervened in the University of Kwa­Zulu-Natal crisis to help the beleaguered institution resolve the impasse. The newly formed UKZN Education Crisis Committee submitted its memorandum, with constructive contributions aimed at stabilising the university, to the university council. Violent protests have plagued the institution in recent weeks after negotiations between student leadership and university management over historical debt collapsed. This resulted in the assault of staff and destruction of university property. According to the committee, the memorandum was submitted to the university council, set to meet today. Bishop Emeritus Rubin Phillip, who heads the committee, said they were worried about the ongoing violence.

“It seems to us that the university has reached a dead end in resolving their critical problems. As people who are concerned about what is happening there, we thought we should meet to try to resolve their problems. We are deeply concerned for the future of the students and the university,” he said.

Phillip said that as external stakeholders, they were interested in amicably resolving the conflict.

“The council is the highest decision-making body, and we want to make sure that we have a voice in that council. I am surprised that the council has not met yet, because whenever you have a serious matter like this, you call an emergency council meeting.”

On Friday, Zikalala and KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu met UKZN Vice-Chancellor Professor Nana Poku, the Student Representative Council (SRC) and other stakeholders in an attempt to restore order.

Zikalala urged the university and the SRC to work together to end the violence and find a lasting solution.

According to Zikalala, several issues were raised, which included concessions, the intake of students and allegations of sexual harassment by private security.

Zikalala called for a fair investigation into the damage of property, and for the university management to engage with security companies regarding the allegations.

“The destruction that took place in the institution is not in the interests of anyone. Let’s deal with issues in a very honest way,” said Zikalala.

Follow-up engagements between the premier, the provincial Department of Education, university management and student formations are set for tomorrow.

SRC president Sifiso Simelane said the first meeting was for them to table their issues.

“We are hopeful that the council meeting tomorrow (today) will come up with solutions. We really appreciate and welcome anyone who is coming on board to try to help and mediate in finding a solution.”

Professor Felix Maringe the head of the Wits School of Education, said UKZN desperately needed stability.

He said the image of the university was likely to be affected, and people who might want to join the institution might think otherwise going forward.

“One cannot ignore the element that there are some people who are just capitalising on the instability at the university. Other universities in the country have got serious problems, and they can resolve them, but UKZN is unable to. There might be a third force in all of this,” said Maringe.

