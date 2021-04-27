Crowdfunding drive for missing Wild Coast surfer’s family

DURBAN - FRIENDS of Wild Coast surfer Robert Frauenstein have started a crowdfunding initiative to assist his family after he went missing off Chintsa beach while bodyboarding on April 13.

Tooth marks in his body board, which was recovered later, were confirmed to be those of a large a great white shark.

Maya Gitter-Fox, a veterinary student from the US who is working as a volunteer at Chinsta, started the crowdfunding initiative, and said while the Chintsa community had come together in support of Frauenstein’s family, she and other volunteers hoped to raise support from around the world through the initiative.

“We were heartbroken to hear of this tragedy, and followed the updates closely, hoping for good news. As vollies (volunteers) from the US, who found a second home in Chintsa over the last few years, we knew we wanted to help in any way we could,” she said.

Gitter-Fox said Frauenstein and his fiancée Jana Hiles, a chef at the Barefoot Cafe, were often the first faces the volunteers saw after coming back to Chintsa, about 30km north of East London, after a long day.

“We took comfort in the atmosphere they helped create at Barefoot. Jana and Rob have always been there to offer food, advice, comfort, or a listening ear. It’s heartbreaking to know that such kind people are hurting so deeply right now.

“If you have been lucky enough to experience Robert or Jana’s kindness, or have been touched by this tragedy, please consider donating. Any donation, or even just sharing a thought or prayer, would be incredibly appreciated.”

Frauenstein and Hiles were to be married next month.

Missing surfer Robert Frauenstein and his fiance Jana Karma Hiles, were due to be married next month. Picture: Facebook

A family representative, Kerry Hiles said based on conditions and animal activity on the day and throughout the week, they did not believe anything would be found in the search.

“We are so very, very touched by and grateful for every single effort and hour spent on the search for Robert Walter Ernst Frauenstein by official folk, but especially by volunteers, friends, family and perfect strangers,” Hiles said.

She added that the family was informed that the matter of a death certificate would present enormous problems when there was no evidence of a body.

“The Frauenstein family is therefore most grateful for this gesture of assistance,” Hiles said.

Eastern Cape police provincial spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said after the seven-day search had not yielded results, they had to call off the search last Tuesday afternoon.

Tojeni said last week the search operation included the NSRI, the SAPS and its diving unit, police K-9 and search and rescue units, a private businessman’s helicopter, the Eastern Cape EMS rescue helicopter, and friends of the missing man, who had launched boats to assist in the search.

