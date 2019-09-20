Serengeti Rise Industries, the developers of the high-rise Currie Road building, once referred to as “a monstrosity” by neighbours, has been placed under ­liquidation. Picture: Pixabay

Durban - Serengeti Rise Industries, the developers of the high-rise Currie Road building, once referred to as “a monstrosity” by neighbours, has been placed under ­liquidation. A final liquidation order was granted unopposed against the company in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.

A liquidator, who is yet to be appointed, will be responsible for the incomplete residential building, which has been at the centre of litigation for several years, and will have to try to sell the property to pay off the creditors.

Residents who live near the building are calling for it to be demolished.

The liquidation application was brought by Nela Kahle - a company that leased scaffolding to Serengeti Rise Industries and one of the biggest creditors in the development.

In court papers, Nela Kahle said Serengeti had been placed in business rescue earlier this year.

Nela Kahle said it was owed about R49.9million, including interest and legal fees, however, according to the financial statements of Serengeti Rise Industries, the money owed to it had not been reflected as a liability.

Nela Kahle said that if the debt it was owed, was put into the equation, Serengeti’s liabilities exceeded its assets and the company was “de facto insolvent”.

Attorney Brett Nicholson, of Nicholson and Nicholson Attorneys, acting for Nela Kahle, said his client was only seeking to recover the money owed.

“My client is not looking to get involved in the intended court action around the demolishing of the building,” Nicholson said.

Community action group Save our Berea are considering bringing a court application to have it demolished.

Advocate Tayob Aboobaker, who lives in the neighbouring property and has been leading the fight against the high-rise, said the liquidator should consider holding the directors of Serengeti personally liable for amounts due to its creditors, in terms of Section 424 of the Companies Act, “based on their reckless or unlawful dealings in connection with the development”.

In 2016, residents brought an application in the Durban High Court in which they successfully challenged the rezoning of the site.

At issue was that the development had initially been zoned as General Residential One (GR1), but the eThekwini Municipality had approved rezoning, which permitted a much larger development that neighbours claimed loomed large over their properties and blocked their views and sunshine.

Durban High Court Judge Esther Steyn ruled that the building be partially demolished to comply with the original zoning. However the Supreme Court of Appeal found that, while the High Court had found that the rezoning was unlawful, it had made no orders to that effect and, therefore, any approvals made by the municipality remained valid.

