DA commemorates Mandela Day at an uMlazi old age home

Durban - The DA commemorated Mandela Day on Tuesday by giving back to the residents of Ekhanana Old Age Home in uMlazi South of Durban.
The party assisted with garden maintenance, donated a lawnmower, garden rakes, groceries and ended the day with a special high tea for the residents.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a society where the elderly were often overlooked or forgotten, it was wonderful to spend the day with the residents of Ekhanana.
“We wanted to bring them some cheer and make their day extra special. We carried out some much-needed garden maintenance including grass-cutting and raking of the old age facility and donated a lawnmower, garden rakes, groceries and supplies to Ekhanana to ensure that the facility can sustain its upkeep and continue to serve its 40 elderly residents.”
Task team to probe truck attacks, foreign nationals employed in the industry raised as possible motive
Nersa rules against eThekwini’s hefty electricity tariff increase, grants 15.1%
Alarming KZN teen pregnancy stats: 'Many contributing factors that led to children having children'
Political parties reject NHI Bill, say public healthcare sector beset with challenges
Provinces urged to be on alert amid cholera outbreak
Steenhuisen added that the DA hosted a special high tea for the residents.
“We thoroughly enjoyed engaging with some of uMlazi’s oldest locals, hearing the many stories they had to tell us of their lives. In a society that is dominated by the growing needs of the youth, it is important not to forget the needs of those who came before us.”
Steenhuisen said like many old age facilities in uMlazi, Ekhanana struggled to make ends meet for its residents who were dependent on subsidies from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Department of Social Development.
“The DA has called on the provincial government to increase these subsidies and increase the provision of facilities for the elderly in the province, to ensure the safety and care of the aged. We will continue to lobby for this crucial social support upon which thousands of residents depend for their livelihood in their old age.”
Steenhuisen said the importance of old age homes needed to be highlighted.
“It is also important that the provincial government work to combat the cultural stigma around old age facilities which are often viewed by many families as a dumping ground for the elderly. With the correct awareness programmes and education initiatives, we can ensure that the elderly are revered and cared for as a source of societal wisdom instead of an afterthought in the household.”
Steenhuisen said on Mandela Day, it was wonderful to reconnect with some of South Africa’s elderly community.
“It is also a reminder to our country, and our government, of the importance of taking them along with us as we progress as a nation. South Africans no longer of working age deserve to live out their days in safety and comfort.”