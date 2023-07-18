DA commemorates Mandela Day at an uMlazi old age home

Durban - The DA commemorated Mandela Day on Tuesday by giving back to the residents of Ekhanana Old Age Home in uMlazi South of Durban. The party assisted with garden maintenance, donated a lawnmower, garden rakes, groceries and ended the day with a special high tea for the residents.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a society where the elderly were often overlooked or forgotten, it was wonderful to spend the day with the residents of Ekhanana. “We wanted to bring them some cheer and make their day extra special. We carried out some much-needed garden maintenance including grass-cutting and raking of the old age facility and donated a lawnmower, garden rakes, groceries and supplies to Ekhanana to ensure that the facility can sustain its upkeep and continue to serve its 40 elderly residents.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen doing garden maintenance at Ekhanana Old Age Home in uMlazi. Picture: Supplied. Steenhuisen added that the DA hosted a special high tea for the residents. “We thoroughly enjoyed engaging with some of uMlazi’s oldest locals, hearing the many stories they had to tell us of their lives. In a society that is dominated by the growing needs of the youth, it is important not to forget the needs of those who came before us.”

Steenhuisen said like many old age facilities in uMlazi, Ekhanana struggled to make ends meet for its residents who were dependent on subsidies from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Department of Social Development. “The DA has called on the provincial government to increase these subsidies and increase the provision of facilities for the elderly in the province, to ensure the safety and care of the aged. We will continue to lobby for this crucial social support upon which thousands of residents depend for their livelihood in their old age.” Steenhuisen said the importance of old age homes needed to be highlighted.