DA condemns the assassination of Inkosi Zwelakhe Ndaba at his home near Estcourt

Durban - The DA has condemned the assassination of Inkosi Zwelakhe Ndaba in the Uthukela district in KwaZulu-Natal. According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ndaba was gunned down on Friday night.

Alf Lees, DA, uThukela Constituency head, said according to reports, he was shot in front of his wife at his home outside Estcourt. “This is yet another murder with seeming impunity that has apparently taken place in the Estcourt district. The DA extends heartfelt condolences to Inkosi Ndaba’s family and affected community.” Lees added that nothing could be done to bring back the family’s loved one.

“The SAPS and the justice system need to ensure that the murderers are brought to book.” Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Bongi Sithole Moloi said the department was deeply saddened to learn of the assassination of Inkosi Ndaba of Ntabamhlophe, in Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality under the uThukela District. “Reports received by the department indicate that the Inkosi was killed by unknown gunmen at his home last night near Estcourt. As a department we wish to express our condolences to the family of Inkosi, the whole traditional community and the local house of traditional leaders in the uThukela District where Inkosi Ndaba served diligently.”