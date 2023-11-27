DA joins calls for matric pupils to avoid Pens down parties

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has joined calls to avoid Pens Down Parties for their own safety. This comes after The Mercury reported that teacher unions and the KZN Department of Education echoed similar sentiments. DA Chief Whip, Dr Imran Keeka said that the last paper of the matric examinations is a matter of great celebration, the end of an era and the start of new beginnings.

“It is the culmination of 12 and perhaps even more years of schooling, dedication and parental involvement that leads to this time. It is indeed also a time of joy, comfort and pride for any parent and extended family.” Keeka added that it is also a time when pens-down parties and other celebrations are commonplace. “Learners need to exercise great responsibility, care and caution to avoid any circumstance that would endanger their lives and wellbeing. It requires maturity and not recklessness. It cannot be that all of their efforts ends in tragedy as has happened.”

Keeka said that parents and schools also have a responsibility to ensure that the matriculants are not in any kind of danger. “These dangers include getting in trouble with the police and ending up on a cold mortuary table. This should be a time to rejoice in one’s achievement, enjoy the festive holidays with family and friends, and be safe. It is not a time for foolhardiness.” Keeka added that the last paper will be written soon and the DA in KZN wishes all matriculants all the very best for the future.