DA not backing down on flag advert

The DA says it has no regrets over the symbolic burning of the national flag in a television advert, saying the advert conveyed the harsh truths about the state of the country. The election campaign advert, titled “This election is about survival”, accuses the ANC of doing anything to stay in power and says a coalition between that party, the EFF and the Zuma faction will see an escalation of corruption.

The advert has elicited intense discussion on social media, with Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa saying the Electoral Commission of South Africa must consider the prohibition of the burning or desecration of national symbols in the code of conduct of political parties and that his department is considering legal options against the DA. President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the symbolism of burning the flag as “treasonous”. DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi, speaking ahead of the party’s largest-ever rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, said on Thursday that the advert pointed to the downward spiral faced by the country.

“When you look at the unprecedented levels of corruption, of infrastructure decay and water crises, which are prevalent in this province, this is largely due to the fact that there has not been investment in infrastructure. “Look at the unprecedented levels of crime, unemployment, the state of education in the country. All these things speak to the overall decline of South Africa under an ANC government.” Malatsi said the advert was a metaphor for the ANC, which is burning the country, and was a metaphorical depiction of the state of the country.

He said the flag in the advert did not completely become engulfed in flames and was returned to its full state. “This shows there is still hope to rescue South Africa, that it can be restored to the path of prosperity.” Themba Mabaso, director of the Bureau of Heraldry, which falls under the Department of Arts and Culture, said the Heraldry Act was silent on the issue of people burning the flag but does have certain protection of symbols.

“We are reviewing the act and we are going to put a lot of energy into it to avoid situations such as these. “This flag is very important as it is one of the primary national symbols. It is a symbol of our hope and aspirations. “Sport especially has been a tremendous vehicle for us to promote the flag, and this is why there has been this uproar,” Mabaso said. Yongama Zigebe, secretary-general of the United Democratic Movement, said while the party supported Kodwa in taking further steps against the DA, it also accused the minister and Ramaphosa of “acting in the most hypocritical fashion”. “The DA should no doubt not have trodden on South Africans by stepping on one of our most beloved symbols...yet the ANC steps on our people in the most egregious manner on a daily basis through corruption and lack of service delivery. “There is no difference really. Infact, what the ANC does is much worse,” Zigebe said.

He said the DA might have committed treason symbolically, but the ANC “commits far worse treasonous deeds by daily raiding the state coffers of money that is supposed to improve the lives of the people of this country”. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) condemned the burning of the South African flag in the advert. SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the commission was alarmed by behaviours that include the desecration of national symbols.