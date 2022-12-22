Dark days ahead for Pietermaritzburg residents as Eskom implements load reduction in the midst of Stage 4 power cuts

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality says it is planning to meet with Eskom management on Thursday to discuss load reduction that has been implemented by the power utility for Pietermaritzburg. The load reduction, which is scheduled power cuts, will be implemented in addition to the ongoing rounds of load shedding, said the municipality in a statement.

“The matter is receiving urgent attention. A meeting is being convened with Eskom management to mitigate the situation. “We appeal for calm and patience during this time while negotiations are under way. Consumers will be updated accordingly on further developments,” said the statement. The municipality said it had been taken by surprise by the move by Eskom as it had not been informed load reduction was going to be implemented.

The load reduction is as follows according to Msunduzi Municipality: DA MP and spokesperson on Public Enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, criticised Eskom.

He said as if load shedding that fluctuates between Stage 4 and Stage 6 is not of sufficient concern and impact on South Africans, “Eskom is now implementing additional rotational load shedding to penalise non-paying municipalities”. “This means that ordinary households and businesses in the run-up to Christmas and New Year are having to operate with extended periods of blackouts – at considerable extra cost and inconvenience.” THE MERCURY