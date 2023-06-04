Death toll rises to eight in Glebelands Hostel shooting

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police announced on Sunday that the death toll in the Glebelands Hostel shooting in uMlazi on Saturday had risen to eight. According to the initial report on Saturday, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that at 2.45am on Saturday, a group of men aged between 20 and 40 years old were consuming alcohol in a room at Block 57 at the Glebelands Hostel when gunmen opened fire on them before fleeing.

The police launched a manhunt for the suspects on Saturday. In an update on the shooting on Sunday, Naicker said detectives from the Provincial Task Team had taken over the investigation. Naicker said that so far they had established that there were 12 people in total in the room when the shooting occurred. “Two of the occupants were unharmed, while three were injured. This included the owner of the room who jumped through the window of the second floor room. His injuries were as a result of the fall. Sadly one of the injured has passed away in hospital, bringing the death toll to eight,” he said.