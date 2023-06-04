Independent Online
Sunday, June 4, 2023

Death toll rises to eight in Glebelands Hostel shooting

Some of the residential blocks at uMlazi's notorious Glebelands Hostel in Durban.

Some of the residential blocks at uMlazi's notorious Glebelands Hostel in Durban. Eight people have died following a shooting incident at the hostel on Saturday, June 3. File Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

Published 1h ago

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police announced on Sunday that the death toll in the Glebelands Hostel shooting in uMlazi on Saturday had risen to eight.

According to the initial report on Saturday, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that at 2.45am on Saturday, a group of men aged between 20 and 40 years old were consuming alcohol in a room at Block 57 at the Glebelands Hostel when gunmen opened fire on them before fleeing.

The police launched a manhunt for the suspects on Saturday. In an update on the shooting on Sunday, Naicker said detectives from the Provincial Task Team had taken over the investigation.

Naicker said that so far they had established that there were 12 people in total in the room when the shooting occurred.

“Two of the occupants were unharmed, while three were injured. This included the owner of the room who jumped through the window of the second floor room. His injuries were as a result of the fall. Sadly one of the injured has passed away in hospital, bringing the death toll to eight,” he said.

Naicker said police were investigating eight counts of murder and four of attempted murder. He said the motive for the shooting is still unknown at this point.

“We are still appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation, to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or utilise the MYSAPS APP, ” said Naicker.

THE MERCURY

SAPS 2023 Durban KwaZulu-Natal Murder Shooting Crime and courts

Karen Singh
