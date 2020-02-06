Deaths of workers at R1.3bn uMhlanga Arch site sparks probe into worker safety









THE R1.3 billion uMhlanga Arch development where two construction workers died in an accident last month. Picture: Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A probe into the death of two workers at an uMhlanga site has sparked debate about the safety of construction workers in the industry. The workers died in an accident involving a crane at the estimated R1.3billion uMhlanga Arch construction site last month. Speaking generally about safety in the industry, trade unions lambasted subcontractors who allegedly flout health and safety regulations on building sites controlled by major construction firms, saying this compromises worker safety and leads to accidents. Building Construction and Allied Workers Union (BCAWU) general secretary Narius Moloto said this week that the union was concerned about a tendency, particularly in KwaZulu- Natal, where subcontractors were allegedly “taking short cuts and compromising the health and safety” of workers. In the January incident, according to sources close to the development who spoke on condition of anonymity, the workers were killed when something went wrong with a crane that dropped bricks on them from a great height.

One of the workers died at the scene and the other died in hospital. The site was closed for a period after the incident, but construction was under way yesterday when The Mercury visited it.

Department of Employment and Labour (Del) officials were still conducting investigations on site, sources said.

Craig Jessop, managing director of construction firm Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon, declined to respond to questions regarding the accident and to unions’ concerns about compliance with general safety regulations on sites.

“As the incident is still under investigation by both Del and ourselves we cannot offer any other comment except that our deepest condolences go to the families of the deceased as well as any other affected person,” Jessop said.

BCAWU provincial co-ordinator Goodenough Mhlongwa said he was concerned whether there might have been a breach in health and safety regulations. He said unions were concerned that standards were not always upheld and the labour department needed to focus more on site inspections.

“We have inadequate health and safety officers. They take any Tom, Dick and Harry from the street and employ them because they have worked in construction, even though they have never been trained,” Mhlongwa said.

“We need to have the trade unions, the Department of Labour and safety professionals involved so we can get together to improve the standards.”

National Union of Mineworkers KZN secretary Mzi Zakwe said the problem lay with sub-contractors who attempted to cut costs on site. “Treatment of subcontractors is not the same as the treatment of permanent workers. Subcontractors breach safety rules,” he alleged.

Zakwe said one of the main problems was that sub-contractors did not always provide workers with personal protective equipment such as gloves and boots because they were trying to save money.

“Sometimes before a particular task is done there’s a risk assessment and if the workers employed by the major contractor refuse to do it, they will then resort to subcontractors and the safety of workers gets compromised,” Zakwe said.

Zakwe said main contractors should take full responsibility when accidents occurred. He added that sub-contractors also paid workers poorly and did not offer them benefits such as medical aid.

“We kept raising this at the bargaining council because it’s a matter that has to be addressed by the industry as a whole, not a particular employer, but there is resistance because when they have big jobs, they subcontract bigger portions of work to save money,” he said.

Del spokesperson Teboho Thejane had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication, despite repeated requests this week.

The Mercury