Defence minister lays down the law warning those who plan to disrupt elections

Minister of Defence Thandi Modise has warned that no incitement of violence, lawlessness, destruction of infrastructure, or barricading of roads will be tolerated during elections, set down for next month. Modise said anyone found to be in breach of the country’s laws will be dealt with accordingly.

Addressing the media on the state of readiness for the elections in Pretoria on Sunday, Modise warned that prosecutors are ready to prosecute offences such as electoral fraud and corruption, removing or defacing political party and campaign posters, interfering with the duties of the electoral officials, forcing anyone to vote. The 2024 national and provincial elections will be held on May 29. These elections take place against the backdrop of the country’s celebration of 30 years of democracy. Modise said that protocol has been established between the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, SAPS’ detectives, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prioritise all election-related crimes.

She said that the 2024 general elections are expected to be the most contested in the history of this country. “Overall, 70 political parties are contesting these elections, 11 independent candidates, and the national contestants are 52. “In total, there are over 14 903 candidates vying for 887 seats in the national and provincial legislatures.

“Ensuring the safety and security of all voters and officials are of paramount importance. “We urge members of the public to report any crime related to elections to the nearest police station or Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) offices,” she said. She said, based on the threat and crime pattern analysis, the National and Provincial Joints Structures ( NAT-JOINTS) has recommended a fit-for-purpose deployment plan that will deal with any potential threats of crime and violence in and around voting stations and national and provincial results centres.

“We have also put measures in place to protect all public facilities that will be used for voting, national key points and other essential infrastructure that might be targeted by criminal elements.” She said the Constitution guaranteed the right to freedom, the right to safety and the right to be free from all forms of intimidation. “In addition, the Criminal Matters Amendment Act of 2015 states that any person who tampers with or damages essential infrastructure is guilty of a criminal offence and he/she can be sentenced to a maximum of 30 years if found guilty.”

Modise further cautioned against the sharing of false information and misinformation on different platforms, stating that this may result in serious consequences. “Sharing false, unverified information, rumours, or threats online or in person can have serious consequences. It can incite violence, confuse voters, and undermine the democratic process.

“Individuals who use social media and electronic platforms to send threatening messages, incite violence, or cause harm to others will be charged,” she said. Despite the Constitution allowing citizens to participate in protests, pickets, and present petitions, Modise said those who participated in these activities must do so peacefully and not violate the rights of those who do not want to participate. She assured that the authorities would ensure the elections would be conducted in a safe and secure environment.