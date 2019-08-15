Elijah Mhlanga

Durban - Department of Basic Education Minister has yet to confirm if they will be suspending spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, following a series of ‘sexy tweets’. Minister Angie Motshekga, has distanced herself from the tweets, adding that she has instructed the department’s accounting officer to institute appropriate action.

Motshekga said she was not aware that the images would be used to advertise the department’s #ReadtoLead campaign. She said she would have never given permission (for the images to be used) because women are not objects.

Educators' union calls for education spokesperson to be suspended over 'sexy tweets' https://t.co/vHUgf3s50v — The Mercury™ (@TheMercurySA) August 15, 2019

There have been growing calls for Mhlanga to be suspended.

Co-founder and acting co-director of Sonke Gender Justice, Bafana Khumalo, said Mhlanga should have been aware that there was no room for the kind of images that he used.

Khumalo called Mhlanga’s apologies for the posts, “arrogant”.

“We have problems with his apology because he is justifying his actions. He should apologise unreservedly. This is not an apology from someone who is admitting that he was wrong,” he said.

The Parliamentary portfolio committee on education has also called for action to be taken against Mhlanga. Committee chairperson, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, said the pictures sent the wrong message to the public. She said Mhlanga's approach to the campaign missed his target market and did more harm than good.

The ACDP also condemned the tweets.

The Mercury