DURBAN - Western Cape provincial community minister Alan Winde has said that instead of embarking on taxpayer-funded parades, the country’s army should be deployed across communities in the province to urgently address high crime rates. “Instead of only showcasing what the armed forces is about and shooting off artillery as fanfare, which only further traumatises our communities, the SANDF should serve as a peace-keeping force in gang and crime-ravaged areas.

“Throughout my engagements with communities, they all say they want one thing, the army,” said Winde.

The SANDF is currently in the Western Cape for its week-long Armed Forces Day display.

Winde said that since 2012, the Western Cape government had made 12 separate formal demands for the temporary deployment of the SANDF as a visible peace-keeping force, to free up the police to do the necessary investigative work needed to ensure arrests.

“In November 2018, the army could, at a drop of a hat, be deployed to the Vaal river in the ANC-led Emfuleni Municipality, even though the pollution and failing infrastructure are all due to mismanagement at municipal level.

“The Western Cape’s police-to-population ratio remains at an alarming one officer for every 509 residents. In Cape Town it’s worse, at 1:560. The national average is 1:375,” said Winde.

The numbers were “abysmal”, he said, and more resources were needed to “address the scourge of crime across the province”.

“Although the president is empowered to deploy the army under Section 201 of the Constitution, and although former police minister Fikile Mbalula made a string of promises that the army will be deployed to gang areas in Cape Town before the festive season in 2017, this never happened.

“Are 10 murders a day not enough reason for the army to be deployed?

“Seven of the top 10 murder stations are in our province, along with Nyanga, which continues to be the murder capital of South Africa, where between 2013 and 2018, 1473 people were murdered. These crimes are driven by gangs, and even the police have shown that they are too scared to take on the gang bosses.”

Winde said he would again be writing to Police Minister Bheki Cele to request the army’s deployment.

“Although the minister has not shown the appetite to assist us with the additional policing resources needed in the Western Cape, we want to give him a last opportunity to do the right thing and give us our fair and equitable share of resources. Should the minister fail to act on this last request, we will seek the option of declaring an intergovernmental dispute.”

