Durban - The Matric class of 2020 at Durban Girls High School might not have the privilege of ringing the school’s giant brass bell, a tradition which has been passed down through the school’s ages after it was stolen during the festive season. “The Clanger” was stolen during the festive season.
DGHS principal Erica Hayes-Hill is now appealing to residents to come forward if they have any information that could lead to the recovery of the bell.
Hayes-Hill said she was devastated to receive a call informing her that the bell, which hung in the school’s bell tower and was a massive part of the school's history, had been stolen.
‘The Clanger’ has been a part of the school’s history and the bell tower was officially unveiled in 1982 by former Durban mayor, Sybil Hotz, who was also the first person to ring the bell.
Late last year, the school was knocked by two incidents of theft after flood lights and copper pipes were stolen. Earlier in January, the school minibus was also stolen after four men accosted the night-duty security guard and managed to get the 16-seater Hi Ace out of property where it was parked.