DGHS pleads for return of beloved 'Clanger'









Durban - The Matric class of 2020 at Durban Girls High School might not have the privilege of ringing the school’s giant brass bell, a tradition which has been passed down through the school’s ages after it was stolen during the festive season. “The Clanger” was stolen during the festive season. DGHS principal Erica Hayes-Hill is now appealing to residents to come forward if they have any information that could lead to the recovery of the bell. Hayes-Hill said she was devastated to receive a call informing her that the bell, which hung in the school’s bell tower and was a massive part of the school's history, had been stolen. ‘The Clanger’ has been a part of the school’s history and the bell tower was officially unveiled in 1982 by former Durban mayor, Sybil Hotz, who was also the first person to ring the bell. Late last year, the school was knocked by two incidents of theft after flood lights and copper pipes were stolen. Earlier in January, the school minibus was also stolen after four men accosted the night-duty security guard and managed to get the 16-seater Hi Ace out of property where it was parked.

However, Hayes-Hill said the isolated incidents dimmed in comparison to the theft of ‘The Clanger’ which was steeped in more than 100 years of tradition.

Speaking on the incident, Hayes-Hill said she contacted scrap metal dealers in the area but no one had seen or heard about the bell.

“I am truly saddened by this. For many years, Grade 12 girls look forward to ringing the bell which signifies the end of their schooling career. And this year, we were hoping to incorporate Grade 8 girls,” she said.

Hayes-Hill is appealing to residents to assist tracking down the bell. If they have information, they can contact the school via 031 274 2700.

In 2018, the giant brass bell at Grosvenor Girls High School was also stolen. Grosvenor Girls’ High School was given the big brass bell in 1962, this bell comes from the Ship called ‘The Durban Castle’. This bell has stood the test of time and bullet dents from the war are evident.”

The Mercury