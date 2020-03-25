DHET establishes team to manage confirmed Covid-19 cases at SA tertiary institutions

Durban - The Minister for Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, said they had established a Covid-19 team comprising Universities South Africa (Usaf), South African College Principals Organisation (Sacpo), and higher health and health experts, to co-ordinate the sector’s response and collate institutional case management reports.

The team will be led by Deputy Minister Bhuti Manamela, Nzimande said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The department has asked all universities and colleges to complete an updated survey on their IT capability to offer online learning.

Nzimande said institutions had been asked to complete the survey by Thursday.

The department, together with the Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa (Tenet), would analyse the survey results on March 27, and identify any institutions that required immediate assistance to enhance their capability.