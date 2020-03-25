DHET establishes team to manage confirmed Covid-19 cases at SA tertiary institutions
The team will be led by Deputy Minister Bhuti Manamela, Nzimande said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
The department has asked all universities and colleges to complete an updated survey on their IT capability to offer online learning.
Nzimande said institutions had been asked to complete the survey by Thursday.
The department, together with the Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa (Tenet), would analyse the survey results on March 27, and identify any institutions that required immediate assistance to enhance their capability.
In the meantime, the South African Institute for Distance Education met Usaf to help map out the various tools institutions may be able to use to deliver online learning, “taking into account the different capabilities that different institutions have, and the devices students may have access to”.
“As a department, we are engaging with all our universities and colleges in pursuing online learning modalities where possible, while also looking at the possibility of using readily available study guides for the trimester and semester programmes, and a structured catch-up programme for the annual national curriculum (vocational) programmes,” Nzimande said.
On Wednesday, the national health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that the number of confirmed cases in SA had risen to 709.
The Mercury