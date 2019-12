Disaster management teams placed on standby as heavy rains batter parts of KZN









Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Disaster management teams have been placed on standby in wake of yet another alert of heavy rains scheduled for KwaZulu-Natal this week. The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of heavy rains that can lead to localised flooding and reduced visibility over parts of Ilembe and the northern parts of eThekwini on Wednesday.

Warning:11/12/2019 Heavy rain- Leading to localized flooding and reduced visibility is expected along the coast and adjacent interior of KZN today (Wednesday). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2019





Warning:11/12/2019 08h00 TO:11/12/2019 14h00 Heavy rain leading to localized flooding and reduced visibility is expected over parts of Ilembe and the northern parts of Ethewini DM's (KZN) today. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2019





Warning:11/12/2019 08h00 TO:11/12/2019 15h00 Heavy rain leading to localized flooding and reduced visibility is expected over parts of King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude DM's (KZN) today. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2019

Acting KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Peggy Nkonyeni, has urged residents to be cautious as inclement weather conditions continue to pose a serious threat.

“We have placed our teams on alert and they are monitoring areas and routes that are prone to localised flooding so that they can provide adequate support to residents,” said Nkonyeni.

The department is appealing to residents who reside in low lying areas to exercise caution as the risk of localised flooding is real.

So far no incidents have been reported as a result of the continuing heavy rains.

The South African Weather Service said there is a 60% chance of rain in the early morning and afternoon for much of the week.

Forecaster Stacy Colborne said on Thursday the conditions will be cloudy with 60 percent chance rain.

Colborne said weather conditions would start improving from Friday with 30 showers expected until Sunday however, thundershowers are also predicted for the weekend.



