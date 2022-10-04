Displaced flood victims moved out of Reservoir Hills building after dispute between KZN government and landlord

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government says displaced flood victims have been moved from a Reservoir Hills property that had been identified to accommodate them after the building owners made new demands. The building was unveiled on Sunday by the provincial government as a temporary emergency accommodation to house flood victims who had been staying in Truro Hall in Westville for the past five months.

The premier’s office says shortly after the residents were moved, the government was informed the property owners wanted government to buy the property, as opposed to leasing it. “The sudden about-turn and demand for the permanent purchase of the building has taken government by surprise and amounts to holding government at gun point. “Government conducted consultations with local residents who even made suggestions that the government build properties that will enhance the property portfolio of the area,” said KZN provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

Mabaso said they believe this sudden change could have been prompted by the reaction of some local residents who complained about the violation of building regulations and construction objections they raised against the property. Mabaso says the provincial government and the municipality was currently building permanent accommodation for the residents. “Owing to this unfortunate development, the government has moved the families out and are temporarily housing them in a reasonable hotel while another alternative accommodation is being secured,” he said.

