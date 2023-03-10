Displaced flood victims of Klaarwater community in Durban, who live in temporary shelters, fear crime

Durban – During an inspection of temporary shelters in Klaarwater, south west of Durban yesterday (Thursday), led by Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and the department’s MEC, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, residents complained about the high levels of crime and violence. The residents said gunshots were fired every night and that they were living in fear as many of the temporary shelters are made of boards. They said the bullets could easily penetrate the structure.

Nonhlanhla Ngema, who lives in a temporary shelter with her husband and three children, agreed that they were living in fear, especially at weekends. “The level of crime is out of hand in this place. I would really appreciate it if the minister and the MEC (appoint) more police to patrol at night. The quality and the standard of these shelters are not good enough. The bullet would easily go through,” she said. Her neighbour, Mampi Mhlaudi, echoed Ngema’s sentiments calling for more law enforcement visibility.