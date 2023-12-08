Disputes, organised crime behind murders

The country’s high murder rate can be attributed to disputes between people, vigilantism and organised crime. This is according to the latest data released at a summit on evidence-based policing which was hosted by the Institute of Security Studies (ISS) on Thursday.

The data also indicated that persistent load shedding had led to an increase in criminal activities. David Bruce, an independent researcher on policing and consultant to the ISS, said based on a sample of 10 883 murders in South Africa in 2022/2023, five provinces recorded the most murders. “The murder rate recorded in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal indicated the most murders, with Mpumalanga also showing an increase in murders.

“There were 15 554 murders in 2011/2012, and 27 494 in 2022/2023. Nationally, 81% of murders were males of over 18 years old.” Bruce said that organised crime murders were more likely to be linked to firearms.

“Latest SAPS data indicates that firearms are playing major roles in murders in some provinces where murders have increased dramatically.” He said of the murders being attributed to firearms, Gauteng was at 47%, the Western Cape at 48%, and KwaZulu-Natal at 52%. Bruce said over 1 000 murders were linked to groups such as gangs, and more than 1 500 murders were linked to robberies.

“Using this approach, up to 26% of murders might be linked to organised crime. Group murders which are gangs, taxis and illicit mining accounted for 1 167; 1 680 murders were linked to robberies and hijackings, with KZN and Gauteng recording the highest numbers at 491 and 476 respectively.” Bruce said there had been an increase in vigilantism and murders due to disputes.

“In 2022/2023, SAPS data records 2 124 vigilantism- or mob-justice-related murders. “Dispute murders accounted for 51% of the sample which include arguments, misunderstandings, revenge, provocation, retaliation and punishment.” Bruce said priority should be given to organised crime; a concerted effort needed to be made to recover illegal firearms; and there should be a focus on the top 30 contact crimes.

He said a strategy for reducing murder should include elements focused on specific causative factors. “Murder can only be addressed if it is elevated as a public concern, and it requires coherent and consistent leadership from government in setting priorities for police and the criminal justice system. “Efforts to strengthen the SAPS and criminal justice system must be combined with other initiatives aimed at reducing violence.”

Dr Jean Redpath, a senior researcher for Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape, said the high unemployment rate was driving crime in South Africa. Redpath said that load shedding had increased crime. “We have noticed an increase in the amount of murders, and crime due to more load shedding.