Distraught family says they have not heard anything about the investigation into the incident

The brother of a construction worker who was one of four people killed in a construction collapse in Ballito, north of Durban, at the weekend, said they are awaiting details on the investigation. This as labour federation Cosatu has urged the Department of Employment to launch a health and safety crackdown across high risk sectors following the deaths of workers at workplaces in recent weeks.

Andile Chagi, Archi Marhubeni and two other men lost their lives in the collapse, while Coseda Siyembo Marhubeni survived and is recuperating in hospital. Police have yet to release the names of the other victims. Chagi’s brother, Sipho Chagi, said their family have been left distraught by the incident.

“We have not heard anything about the investigation into the incident, but we are getting some assistance from the construction company with regards to the funeral arrangements,” he said. He said his brother had a young child. “We are still making arrangements for the funeral, which will take place on June 1."

In recent weeks there have been 34 deaths of construction workers in George in the Western Cape, five at eNgcobo in the Eastern Cape, four in Ballito, and 11 fishermen went missing and are presumed drowned off the coast of Hout Bay in the Western Cape. Cosatu said South Africa has very clear and progressive health and safety laws and building codes, but the recent disasters exposing and resulting in alarming numbers of worker deaths suggest a system that is not working. Acting Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks said they were deeply alarmed by the recent spate of horrific incidents at several workplaces that have cost the lives of dozens of workers.

He said Cosatu offered its deepest sympathies to the families of these workers who “perished for no reason” and wished speedy recovery to the survivors. “These tragedies are yet another reminder that the lives of workers depend upon strengthening our labour laws, and in tightening their enforcement. We will not entertain the reckless calls by obscure politicians desperate for attention, to collapse our labour laws and expose vulnerable workers to abuse and death,” he said. “It is clear that employers are want only breaking every single labour, health and safety, and building law, and are getting away with murder.”

Parks said that while investigations into the exact causes of the accidents were still to be finalised, it was clear that the employers recklessly exposed workers to unsafe conditions. “Cosatu demands the investigation into these incidents be expedited and time frames be given in which the preliminary reports must be shared with the public,” he said. Cosatu “noted with concern” that rescue teams had to call off the search at the Ballito site due to further multiple collapses of the embankment, confirming the site was not a safe place to work at.

“Workers continue to lose their lives at the hands of criminally negligent employers when safety measures are not put in place and adhered to as required by the Occupational Health and Safety Act.” Parks said Cosatu would be seeking an urgent meeting with Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi to ensure a comprehensive set of interventions was actioned and that workers were protected. He listed a number of key interventions that should be embarked on to ensure the safety of workers at workplaces.