Ditch Cele for KZN’s Mkhwanazi, says EFF

The EFF has again called for KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to be deployed to the national office as the new minister of police. Mkhwanazi is well-known for his no-nonsense approach and has been described as determined and highly disciplined.

EFF leader Julius Malema, while campaigning in KZN last week, said Mkhwanazi must be deployed as the new minister, a role currently filled by General Bheki Cele. Malema, speaking during a community rally in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, said if Mkhwanazi is elevated to the national office, crime could be curbed in South Africa. “General Mkhwanazi, commissioner of police here, that is the man we want in the whole of South Africa because he doesn’t negotiate with criminals.”

Malema referred to an incident last week where police closed in on suspected cash-in-transit robbers. The gang died during a shoot-out with police officers. “He dropped four of them who were trying to commit cash-in-transit heists. Comrades, if you don’t want to die, stop doing crime.”

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on Tuesday repeated the call during a “Malema for President” rally held in Durban, saying that Mkhwanazi is doing an exceptional job that deserved to be rewarded. “Mkhwanazi is doing extremely well and the EFF recognises his good work. We are currently campaigning and we recognise that the national office deserves a person like him.”

Dlamini said the party could not make any promises as the ANC would play a role in who would take over from Cele. The EFF embarked on a march in Durban on Tuesday which called for their leader Malema to be the next president of the country. Thousands of EFF supporters sporting the party’s red colours made their way through Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street. Dlamini said the party had been working on the ground to ensure that they get the maximum votes in the province.

“This is the last mass gathering we will have in this province before the elections on May 29. Our supporters have vowed that they will go out in their numbers and vote for the EFF as they have previously done. “We have been to all regions in KZN and people say they are ready for the EFF to take over. Since the party was formed in 2013, it has grown in numbers and is currently represented by 44 MPs and it is represented in all nine legislatures in South Africa with more than 1 200 councillors.