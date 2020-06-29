Domestic abuse survivor speaks out

Durban - Danielle Maistry, 20, who was allegedly severely beaten by her boyfriend earlier this month has been released from the hospital. Maistry said she was discharged last week and was extremely happy to be back home with her family. “They empower me and make me feel so special all the time.” The final-year business administration student, who sustained most of her injuries on her head, underwent neurosurgery at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital on 19 June. “The surgery went excellent. This hospital is amazing.”

Maistry said she was feeling good physically but still had to go back for medical check-ups and a lot of counselling.

Ryle Steenkamp, 37, was arrested and appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court earlier this month on a charge of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Maistry had been dating Steenkamp for two years prior to the alleged attack on June 2, at his Mariannridge flat.

Maistry said after the alleged incident she had “difficulty breathing, opening my eyes and generally moving, this scared me".

She said before the alleged attack their relationship had “ups and downs just like any other relationship…”

Maistry said: “My advice to young women would be to explore, go out there and get to know people. Before you date someone, familiarise yourself with the people they hang out with, and with their families. Don’t rush anything.”

While her body was healing, Maistry said she does not believe that she has healed fully emotionally.

However, she said the support of her family, friends and even strangers has kept her going, as well as her faith in God.

“I may not be 100% now but I know that with time, I will be just fine.”

