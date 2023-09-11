Dozens gather at Buthelezi residence to pay their respects

Durban - The funeral of the founder and president emeritus of the IFP and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will take place on Friday, his family announced yesterday. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who visited Buthelezi’s residence in Ulundi yesterday, said there was close communication between her office and the Presidency regarding the arrangements.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited Buthelezi’s residence in Ulundi yesterday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Dube-Ncube said the family wanted to accommodate mourners who were streaming in and a daily service would be held at 5pm for those who wanted to pay their respects.

“Communities are encouraged to attend the 5pm service so that they can allow the family the private space to prepare for the funeral.” As dignitaries, politicians and friends continue to arrive at the home of Buthelezi, the IFP – the party he formed in 1975 – will hold a special National Council today. The veteran South African politician died on Saturday, aged 95.

An IFP national memorial service is expected to be held this week, in consultation with Buthelezi’s family. IFP chief whip Narend Singh yesterday said Buthelezi’s legacy would be sustained by the party’s leaders who had a responsibility to preserve his principles. “It starts with ensuring his qualities of prioritising social cohesion and making sure it prevails within society, making sure that self-help and self-reliance are issues that communities need to imbibe, unlike where now almost 20 million people are getting welfare.

“Also to ensure that education is first and foremost to develop a nation. From 1975, he forged many partnerships with organisations like the Divine Life Society under the revered Swami Sahajananda and they built thousands of classrooms in and around KwaZulu-Natal.” Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the weekend cancelled day two of the annual Reed Dance at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in northern KZN, initially set to take place yesterday. The king said Buthelezi served the crown diligently for more than seven decades and as an Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan for many years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Buthelezi had been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of the nation, including the ebbs and flows of the liberation Struggle, and the transition to democracy. The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa said Buthelezi would be remembered as one of the leaders who fought hard for proper recognition of traditional leadership in the country. ANC national spokesperson Mahleni Bhengu-Motsiri said Buthelezi had a long-cherished vision of the ANC and IFP finding lasting peace in post-apartheid South Africa and being reunited with the prized membership of the ANC, his historical political home.

“The ANC acknowledges that Prince Buthelezi had a multifaceted relationship with the ANC and the nation, and his legacy will be subjected to intense debate. However, the ANC recognises his contribution to the liberation Struggle and the post-apartheid political environment. We send our sincere condolences to the family and the Zulu Royal Household in the Zulu Kingdom on the passing of Prince Buthelezi.” ANC provincial chairperson Sboniso Duma arriving in Ulundi. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA).

Yesterday the ANC in KZN, led by provincial chairperson Sboniso Duma and former health minister Zweli Mkhize, visited Buthelezi’s family. The ANC in KZN on Saturday called on leaders of all faiths to pray for Buthelezi’s family. “As the ANC we acknowledge the fact that Shenge was deeply loved by ordinary members of society – the young and old.”

Former Health minister Zweli Mkhize and IFP MP and national party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa arriving at the Buthelezi residence yesterday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA). The Nelson Mandela Foundation in a statement said Buthelezi’s life intersected at multiple points with Mandela’s and that his legacy was an “imposing and complex one”. “In many ways, the two leaders came to embody an understanding of a reconciliation which had no need of forgiveness, nor forgetting of the past, nor even of learning to like one another – it was simply about determining to get on together.”