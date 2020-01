Dramatic start to Zandile Gumede's court appearance









Zandile Gumede Durban - Former Durban Mayor Zandile Gumede's court appearance on Wednesday got off to a dramatic start when one of her co-accused fell ill. Medics had to be called in to assess the man. The media were also barred from taking photographs of Gumede in court.

The case against #ZandileGumede and co-accused has stood down for a few minutes while paramedics have been called in to assist one of the accused who fell I'll during proceedings. The aircon is not working inside court @TheMercurySA — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) January 15, 2020

Earlier in the morning, journalists were told that only the first 10 media representatives would be allowed in and the doors were locked thereafter. Court officials claimed that the court was full.

VIDEO: On the doorsteps of the court S where Durban commercial crimes court is presiding over the appearance of former eThekwini mayor, #ZandileGumede, who is facing corruption charges. Journalists were locked out allegedly by the @SAPoliceService claiming that court is full. pic.twitter.com/hcGrwTnmOJ — Sihle Mavuso (@SANewsBot) January 15, 2020

Journalists were also ordered to switch off their cellphones and recording devices. They were also barred from taking photographs or filming Gumede in court.

A @SAPoliceService officer in court told media not to take images or use cellphones in court as "the mayor's office does not approve".

A man claiming to be from #ZandileGumede security asked media to delete footage taken while the Magistrate was NOT in court @TheMercurySA — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) January 15, 2020

#ZandileGumede has arrived at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court. The media however has been banned from taking photos and videos of her in court @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/1Iu9vieUg9 — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) January 15, 2020

Gumede is facing a raft of charges relating to a fraudulent Durban Solid Waste tender. In court, it was revealed that the state had found new evidence which increases the total amount of fraud and corruption proceedings to R389 million.

So far, the court heard that the state has found new evidence which increases the total amount of fraud and corruption proceeds to R389mil related to the #DSWtender #ZandileGumede @TheMercurySA — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) January 15, 2020

The state has asked for an adjournment as they still need to look through new evidence that was discovered during Asset Forfeiture Unit raids in October 2019.

State: new docs show further payments related to #DSWtender from July 2018 to June 2019 #ZandileGumede @TheMercurySA — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) January 15, 2020

The Mercury