Durban - The N2 between Tinley Manor and Umhlali offramp has been closed to traffic after a truck overturned on the highway on Thursday afternoon. The driver was killed in the crash.
According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the truck is believed to have been transporting hazardous material, was travelling along the route when the driver
allegedly lost control of the tanker, causing it to overturn.
"The vehicle rolled off the road and overturned multiple times. Unfortunately, the driver has succumbed to his injuries. The fire department and rescue personnel cannot extricate the body of the driver due to the hazardous chemical," an IPSS spokesperson said.
He added that some of the chemical being transported in the truck is believed to be chlorine and is leaking into the local river.