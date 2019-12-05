The 12000m² development, located at the now fully subscribed Dube TradeZone 1, is a major expansion of Conlog’s operation which was previously located in Overport, Durban.
Conlog is the world’s largest installer of prepaid electricity systems, with a footprint spanning four continents and 20 countries.
The new Conlog head office and manufacturing plant was officially opened recently and officiated by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and attended by a number of dignitaries including representatives of Invest SA and the Department of Trade and Industry; KwaDukuza acting mayor Dolly Govender and Hamish Erskine, chief executive of Dube TradePort, and Dr Bridgette Gasa, Dube TradePort board chairperson.
The Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, applauded Conlog on its investment in Dube TradePort and said that the investment would result in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that boasted improved engineering processes using advanced technologies, and would create a centre of manufacturing excellence in South Africa and the region.