Dube Tradeport welcomes new business









Logan Moodley, Conlog’s chief executive, and KZN MEC for Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, officially open Conlog’s head office and manufacturing plant at the Dube Tradeport, as KwaDukuza acting mayor Dolly Govender looks on. Durban - Conlog, a Durban-based electronics manufacturing company, has invested R110 million in a smart electricity meter manufacturing plant within Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone (DTP SEZ). The 12000m² development, located at the now fully subscribed Dube TradeZone 1, is a major expansion of Conlog’s operation which was previously located in Overport, Durban. Conlog is the world’s largest installer of prepaid electricity systems, with a footprint spanning four continents and 20 countries. The new Conlog head office and manufacturing plant was officially opened recently and officiated by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and attended by a number of dignitaries including representatives of Invest SA and the Department of Trade and Industry; KwaDukuza acting mayor Dolly Govender and Hamish Erskine, chief executive of Dube TradePort, and Dr Bridgette Gasa, Dube TradePort board chairperson. The Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, applauded Conlog on its investment in Dube TradePort and said that the investment would result in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that boasted improved engineering processes using advanced technologies, and would create a centre of manufacturing excellence in South Africa and the region.

Speaking at the launch, Dube-Ncube said: “It is extremely encouraging to witness the inspirational business growth trajectory of a KwaZulu-Natal business that has not only gone on to become a leading player in global trade, but one that is reinvesting locally, stimulating the local economy and contributing to job creation.”

The circuit-boards used in Conlog’s prepaid meters are designed in Durban and the manufacture of the prepaid meters and vending systems for revenue management, all maintenance, after-sales support and training, is done at the Dube TradePort plant.

The Conlog production line produces up to 150000 units a month, with growth at the new plant expected to reach 520000 units per month.

The company employs 263 employees and plans to grow this by at least 100 more over the next five years.

Conlog chief executive Logan Moodley, said: “Our new facility will allow us to improve our product and service offering. Our decision to relocate to the Dube TradePort SEZ was cemented by the attractive incentives available by being located within the zone and within a Controlled Customs Area precinct.”

Dr Bridgette Gasa, the chairperson of the Board of Dube TradePort, welcomed Conlog’s arrival.

“We are extremely proud that a leading global electronics manufacturer which has its roots firmly in KwaZulu-Natal has chosen Dube Trade­Zone to be its new home.”

“Dube TradePort SEZ is deemed to be one of South Africa’s top 10 investment opportunities, and the electronics and electrical component manufacturing and assembly are among key industries that have been identified for investment,” said Gasa.

The Mercury