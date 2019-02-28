File picture: Elisabet Ottosson/Flickr

DURBAN - The attorney defending the Newlands East woman accused of dumping her baby in a stormwater drain said he strongly suspected that “pre-natal and post-natal depression” would feature in the case. Attorney Jacques Botha was speaking during the bail application for his 32-year-old client in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The woman - who is not being named to protect the identities of her children - was granted bail of R5 000 yesterday, which was not opposed by the State.

The three-hour rescue of the woman’s baby from a stormwater drain by paramedics and other emergency services made headlines earlier this month.

Botha told the court that while he was not competent to give a medical report or opinion, the nature of the crime suggested that there was a serious underlying issue.

“I think it is almost overwhelming, at this stage, that clearly a mother doesn’t do this unless there is an underlying problem.

“The nature of this case and instructions from family render it more than likely that pre- and post-natal depression are going to play a significant role in this matter at some stage,” Botha said.

He only met his client yesterday because of time constraints and because he was only instructed to take the case 24 hours before her appearance.

“I actually only met my client this morning although I was instructed in more-than adequate detail by the family,” said Botha.

Botha said his client was in a prison hospital and he did not have enough time to book a consultation because of prison procedures.

Prosecutor Seema Reddy did not oppose bail for the accused. However, she said the woman should not have any contact with the baby. She also said she should have no interaction with her other children, a 9-year-old and a 15-year-old, without a social worker’s knowledge or approval.

Botha said his client, who had no previous convictions or pending cases, was living with a relative who is a warrant officer in the SAPS.

“The family member she is residing with facilitated the soft arrest. He placed her under arrest and took her to the police station,” he said.

The woman was arrested in hospital last week where she remained under police guard until she was transferred to prison.

With regard to treatment, Botha said his client was admitted for a gynaecological procedure at the prison hospital.

“I’m not even certain as to whether they have proper facilities to deal with people as far as psychological issues are concerned,” he said.

He said private psychological assessment might be needed.

The court heard yesterday that the baby was in good health but was still in hospital receiving medication.

Apart from the bail conditions related to her having no access to her children, the woman was also ordered not to enter Newlands or to make contact with witnesses.

The case has been postponed until April 8 for further investigation, which includes outstanding DNA evidence.

