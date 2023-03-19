Durban business robbery suspect caught red handed with stolen items, arrested

Durban - Reaction officers chased two suspects fleeing from a business in the Effingham Heights area of Durban North on Thursday and managed to catch one of the suspects, who had stolen items from the business in his possession. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell, said that at about 4.10am the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received multiple zone activations from a client's business premises in the Effingham Heights area.

Powell said multiple armed response officers were immediately dispatched and arrived on the scene within minutes. “As our officers arrived on the scene two suspects were spotted fleeing from the business premises. After a short foot chase, one suspect was promptly apprehended on Firwood Road. “Upon searching the suspect’s bag, multiple boxes of cigarettes, cash and other stolen items were recovered,” he said.

Items stolen from a business in the Effingham Heights area of Durban North. Picture: Marshall Security A vast and extensive search was conducted for the outstanding suspect but he managed to evade arrest, he said.

According to Powell, it was later established that the items that were found in his possession were stolen from the client’s business premises after gaining entrance through the ceiling. He said Marshall’s client was informed and decided to press charges against the suspects. “The Greenwood Park SAPS were notified and arrived on the scene a short while later and transported the suspect to the Greenwood Park police station,”he said.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, Powell said that on Wednesday night, at about 9pm, members of Marshall’s Special Operations Team were activated to assist Tracker SA with locating an Isuzu Single Cab which had been hijacked in the Kwadabeka area earlier that evening. Powell said members immediately responded to the last known location of the hijacked vehicle where it was spotted at the intersection of Inanda Road and Newlands West Drive. “Our members reacted accordingly and with the assistance of the Tracker SA ground team the vehicle was recovered and one suspect was promptly apprehended,” he said.