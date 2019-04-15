File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Business Against Crime South Africa is calling on business owners and staff to take extra precautions, and to be vigilant, following a spate of business robberies in Durban in the past few weeks. On Friday, a Durban North businessman, 49, was shot and killed at his premises in Everest Road.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said it was alleged that three suspects arrived at the premises and asked for the business owner.

The man was shot in the head and the chest.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a murder case was opened at Greenwood Park SAPS.

The murder comes after a string of business robberies in Glenwood, Berea, Morningside, Overport, Mayville, Umgeni and Umbilo over the past week.

Business Against Crime South Africa project manager Naeem Rahiman advised business owners to constantly vet staff and service providers.

“Also, there should be proper cash management policies and CCTV systems linked to off-site monitoring,” said Rahiman.

He said that often the digital video recorder was taken or damaged by perpetrators and therefore “placement of cameras is of utmost importance”.

Rahiman said he could not “divulge methods being rolled out” to fight the increase of business robberies, but he urged businesses to form a relationship with their local police stations.

“Attend meetings where issues can be addressed, and work closely with other retailers to identify trends and patterns,” he said.

He said while items stolen “run into millions”, the time spent by businesses to recover them also led to losses.

“The loss of business incurred after break-ins and armed robberies runs into the thousands,” said Rahiman.

THE MERCURY