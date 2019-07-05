Gold Circle chairperson Dr Phumla Mnganga soaks up some ‘July fever’ with her horse MaKhet at Summerveld where the Vodacom Durban July runners are preparing for the race. NQOBILE MBONAMBI African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - International and local fashionistas, socialites and celebrities will feast on oysters and strawberries with cream and enjoy champagne at the city’s biggest party of the year at the Vodacom Durban July tomorrow. Event organisers at tent town at Hollywoodbets Greyville racecourse, who were putting finishing touches to their decor in line with the “Stars of Africa” theme yesterday, said they had a rush of last-minute bookings.

Celebrities who will mingle with racegoers and some who will entertain at the marquees include Kelly Khumalo, Somizi Mhlongo, Lady Zamar, Kwesta, Sjava, Cassper Nyovest and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Mizana Dandala, co-owner of the Chaise Lounge marquee, said they had taken the stars theme seriously.

“We’re doing the Hollywood walk of fame with a red carpet with stars and the names of African celebrities printed on it,” Dandala said.

The Chaise Lounge marquee had secured 24 bottles of a new Hendrick’s Gin for a bottle reveal before the launch later this year.

Silver Ring event manager Tanya Cowan said she expected about 600 guests, mainly business people, in the grandstand building venue which overlooks the racetrack.

“We’ll be serving classic South African and African dishes, such as bobotie with a twist,” Cowan said.

One Stop Hospitality co-owner Chris Theron said his grandstand building venue would offer a silver service lunch with oysters and cuts of premier meats, while racegoers could also opt for a Bedouin tent experience where they would be served treats including strawberries and cream.

Tobogo Phiri’s Soweto VIP venue will treat guests as “VIPs”, with entertainment by Vusi Nova, Mafikizolo and Metro FM DJs Dineo and Lerato.

