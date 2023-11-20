Durban child porn suspect, 60, one of 27 identified online predators

Police are waging war against online child sexual predators. The latest to be arrested is a 60-year-old Durban man who was arrested in Umbilo on Thursday. The suspect was found with thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the suspect was one of the known 27 online child sexual predators that have been identified in South Africa by a joint international operation led by the SAPS’ Serial and Electronic Investigations (SECI) unit and the US Department of Homeland Security. His arrest comes after the arrest of three others in Gauteng. “The SAPS is calling on parents to monitor their children’s devices, such as tablets and phones, on a daily basis to prevent more children from becoming victims of such criminal activities.

The SAPS also encourages parents to install parental software and apps that are able to block harmful content on chats and apps,” Mathe said. The Gauteng trio were arrested in a simultaneous take-down operation relating to a number of suspects identified as South African users involved in the possession, distribution, manufacturing, accessing and downloading of child pornography. In Springs, Gauteng police arrested a 63-year-old male British citizen who was found to be in the country illegally. The suspect faces offences related to bestiality and police seized material of him allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog.

Other offences are related to child pornography, such as possession, distribution, accessing, downloading, viewing, facilitating the distribution, making child pornography available, exposure of a child to adult and child pornography and grooming of a child. Members of the SECI, at head office and in Gauteng, conducted the preliminary investigations on the users, and various provinces were identified in which the suspects reside. Mathe said after several months of investigation and planning by the SECI, perpetrators were identified in Gauteng and a joint operation was planned.

She said the second suspect, who is a 43-year-old South African male, was arrested in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. Mathe said the suspect also faces offences relating to child pornography, including possession, distribution, accessing, downloading, viewing, facilitating the distribution and making child pornography available. She said the third suspect, a 43-year-old South African male, was arrested in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

He too faces charges relating to child pornography, possession, accessing, downloading, and viewing. Mathe said as a result of these operations, three South African children who were used during the commission of the above offences were identified and a dog was saved. “The operations will continue throughout the country to unravel a network of child sexual predators,” Mathe said, adding that the trio had already appeared before various courts including Springs, Benoni and Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Courts on Monday.

Their cases were postponed for further investigation and bail applications. A report titled Disrupting harm in South Africa: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse, which was released by ECPAT International, Interpol and Unicef last year, states that between 7% and 9% of South African children between the ages of nine and 17 have experienced online sexual exploitation Online predators are adults who, in a sexually motivated way, approach children and teenagers online to exploit their innocence and inexperience.