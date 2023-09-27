Durban communities demand that councillors commit to resolving water crisis

Durban - Communities around Durban that are facing water challenges are demanding that councillors in the city show similar commitment to resolving their water problems as they showed in resolving those in the Durban North area. ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala said they have been receiving a lot of calls from the community demanding that their water problems be attended to with the same energy.

This past Monday, councillors, including councillors in the executive committee, visited Durban North after the area had been without water for close to 10 days. Close to 100 000 people had been left without water. Among the areas affected was uMhlanga. Businesses in the tourism and accommodation sector in that area said they had suffered major losses because of the water outage. The municipality said in a statement on Tuesday that the situation has improved and many houses there have begun receiving water.

The show of force by councillors to the Durban North area was noticed by suffering residents in other areas who are now demanding the same commitment. Madlala in thanking the councillors who attended to the Durban North area said: “We have been receiving a lot of calls from other communities (affected by water crises in other parts of the city) that we should expend the same energy to their crises that we had in the Durban North area.” Madlala said they are committed to addressing all the water challenges in the city.