Durban Container Terminal receives new equipment ahead of citrus season

Transnet said that the first of 10 of 45 fully-assembled haulers have arrived at the Durban Container Terminals (DCT) ahead of the start of South Africa’s citrus season next month. Another 25 haulers are expected in mid-April and the last batch of 10 at the end of May 2024 from Malaysia’s Terberg Tractors. Transnet said that the equipment will be allocated across DCT Pier 1 and DCT Pier 2, with each terminal receiving 23 and 22 haulers, respectively. “Haulers move containers from the stack to the ship-to-shore crane in a vessel loading operation, and from the ship-to-shore crane to the stack in a vessel offloading operation.”

Managing Executive at Durban Terminals, Earle Peters, said that the equipment enables better use of straddle carriers and enhances the terminal’s use of its fleet, thus contributing to improved efficiency. “It’s not common to have this type of equipment readily available on purchase and we thank our customers for helping us identify it.” Peters added that the purchase of the haulers comes with a 12-months warranty, whereafter the technical team will be supported by Terberg as the Original Equipment Manufacturer through a seven-year partnership.