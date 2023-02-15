Durban exporter with gambling addiction jailed for R16 million fraud

Durban - A 37-year-old Durban woman was sentenced to an effective nine years’ direct imprisonment for fraud amounting to about R16 million. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Cindy Saunders, who worked as an export controller at RenCorp CC, trading as Nicholson Shipping, pleaded guilty to 45 counts of fraud, in the Commercial Crime Court in Durban.

“She admitted to having a gambling addiction and said she decided to defraud her employer and another company, SK Boyz (Pty) Ltd, to pay off her gambling debt. “To this end, she enlisted the help of her co-accused, Terrance Gonasekharan Raju, and his companies, South Continent Logistics and Troy Trans,” she said. As part of the fraudulent scheme, the NPA said Saunders generated false invoices.

“Saunders said in her plea that at the time of the commission of the offences, she knew that her actions were fraudulent and solely for her personal financial gain and that of her co-accused.” Ramkisson-Kara said Saunders and her co-accused defrauded SK Boyz by telling them that she needed a business partner to assist with financing the purchase of shipping containers from South Continent. The duo promised SK Boyz profits when the containers were sold.

She said Saunders admitted to doing that although she had had full knowledge that SK Boyz would not be paid back the money. Senior State advocate Danette Cole led the evidence of the complainant, as well as an accountant, who outlined the damage the fraud had caused to the businesses. Ramkisson-Kara said that in sentencing Saunders, the court had taken into consideration that she had a gambling addiction and had sought counselling to rectify the problem and improve her life.

