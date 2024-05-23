Durban FilmMart says film contributes billions of rand to the economy

Durban FilmMart said that the business of film is not just a cultural pursuit for artists and auteurs, it is big business. FilmMart said that the National Film and Video Foundation projected that the film industry would contribute R7,18 billion to the local economy.

“It is not an industry to be entered into lightly. Traditional models of film financing, producing, marketing and distributing, and revenue collection have been radically redefined with the emergence of streaming services and social media content creators.” FilmMart added that this has lowered the barriers to entry, opened the market to new players and spurred a second growth cycle through increased innovation. “As traditional production studios compete against content creators for audience attention, the market is open for innovative approaches to film financing, production and distribution.”

Durban FilmMart said that for 15 years, DFM has created substantial opportunities for financiers and producers to connect, converse – and ultimately contract. “The market showcases African filmmaking talent and provides opportunities for the development and global integration of African film professionals. In 2023, DFM attracted participants from 43 countries, with an audience of 4,092 over 4 days – the largest gathering of film professionals on the African continent. 2024 is well positioned to exceed this.” Durban FilmMart will take place from July 19 – 22.