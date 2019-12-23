Durban funeral company hired for Staggie's R380 000 send off









Durban - Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie from Cape Town was buried in a R200 000 white casket embossed with crystals. It was custom made in Durban by Pinetown Funeral Services. Pinetown Funeral Services was requested by Staggie’s family to deal with the funeral, said managing director of the Cape Town franchise, Brandlin Moodley. Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Moodley said the family business had grown exponentially since their humble beginnings 25 years ago, and after the Staggie’s family saw their services for another funeral, they were selected to co-ordinate the elaborate farewell for the infamous gang boss. The funeral, which cost more than R380000, was held on Saturday. The seven-hour funeral was spread across three locations. The 63-year-old was shot dead in a hail of bullets near his London Road home in Salt River by unknown suspects last Friday.

His killing happened on the same road in which his twin brother, Rashaad,was shot and burned to death by the vigilante group People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) in 1996.

Pinetown Funeral Services, owned by Clive Moodley and managed by his son’s Brandlin and Brandon, provided six Range Rover Vogue’s while a Porsche was used to transport floral arrangements.

“We had to get two more Range Rover Vogues from our Durban branch as the family requested extra vehicles. We also had to bring in extra staff from Durban to assist us for the funeral,” Moodley said.

The glittering casket, Moodley said, took three days to make and was also transported from Durban to Cape Town.

Sixty-three white doves were sent off at the cemetery - to represent each year he lived.

“This was one of the most lavish funeral’s we had done,” Moodley said.

He added that the R380000 was for the hearse, family vehicles, casket, bag-pipe player, refreshments, preparation of the body and fees, and preparation of the grave site.

Moodley said at first he considered hiring security for his team, however, the strong police presence was enough.

“We initially thought it would be dangerous for the team, considering the circumstances. We didn’t wear jewellery and were on alert during the funeral procession, but I think everyone felt a lot safer once we saw the massive police contingent.

“For me, what was surprising is that you always hear such bad things about Manenberg, but when we got there, everyone was just saying the nicest things about (Staggie). How he helped them and took care of them,” Moodley said.

In 2003, Staggie was sentenced to jail after he was convicted for ordering the gang rape of a police informant who was 17 at the time. He was sentenced to 15 years for kidnapping and rape. The informant was a State witness whose testimony helped put Staggie behind bars after she testified against the men who had allegedly gang-raped her on his orders.

In July 2013, the woman, 28, was shot three times in an alleged revenge attack by the Hard Livings gang.

In 2004, Rashied was also convicted of burglary from the Faure police armoury and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

He was released on parole in September 13 for good behaviour after serving 10 years of his jail term.

Before his release from jail, Staggie converted to Christianity and apologised for his past sins.

The Mercury