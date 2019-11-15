Durban gets ready to launch new promenade









The Point Beach promenade will be officially opened to the public tomorrow by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. The municipality said the extension of the promenade made it the longest in sub-Saharan Africa. Roy Reed Photography Durban - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will officially launch the new Point Beach Promenade tomorrow. The city said the promenade extension, 750m long and 30m wide, has made it the longest in sub-Saharan Africa. The municipality’s acting head of communications, Mandla Nsele, said the project, the Point Waterfront development and the facelift to the Durban CBD were examples of the city’s commitment to the inner-city regeneration programme. “The launch of the promenade also makes a bold statement to spatial transformation, by taking a beach node that was once exclusive to the Point Watersports Club and opening it up to the public,” said Nsele. He said, on the land side, the promenade unlocks significant development opportunities.

“In the immediate ‘phase 1’ (this) includes residential, hotel and retail mall developments with an estimated market value of R3.5bn.

“A number of mixed-use developments along the promenade await investment, with an iconic 55-storey building planned for the harbour,” said Nsele.

He explained that the elevated expansion allows visitors and locals uninterrupted and continuous access into the Point Precinct along the beach, to the harbour’s edge and along the harbour.

Nsele said once Transnet completes construction on their section of the promenade, cruise passengers will have direct access and connections to the central beachfront, with relative ease and safety.

“This promises growth in the tourism mix, numbers and spend, in line with the provincial and city’s cruise strategy.”

Nsele said the city looked forward to food and beverage outlets, along the bottom section of the promenade, sitting on either side of the amphitheatre and outdoor stage.

In addition, Nsele said the northern section of the promenade housed numerous beach amenities and ablution facilities, with on and off-ramps connecting the two levels.

Tomorrow’s launch will be preceded by an 8km walk, starting at Blue Lagoon, to the new Point Beach Promenade amphitheatre.

The Mercury