The city said the promenade extension, 750m long and 30m wide, has made it the longest in sub-Saharan Africa.
The municipality’s acting head of communications, Mandla Nsele, said the project, the Point Waterfront development and the facelift to the Durban CBD were examples of the city’s commitment to the inner-city regeneration programme.
“The launch of the promenade also makes a bold statement to spatial transformation, by taking a beach node that was once exclusive to the Point Watersports Club and opening it up to the public,” said Nsele.
He said, on the land side, the promenade unlocks significant development opportunities.